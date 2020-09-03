Regione Campania – A fronte di 6.164 tamponi eseguiti , sono 193 le persone risultate positive al Covid. Dei 193 positivi 65 sono persone di rientro dalle località turistiche (37 casi dalla Sardegna, 28 da Paesi esteri).
Regione Campania, aumentato il numero di tamponi giornalieri
