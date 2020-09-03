" "
Regione Campania – A fronte di 6.164 tamponi eseguiti , sono 193 le persone risultate positive al Covid. Dei 193 positivi 65 sono persone di rientro dalle località turistiche (37 casi dalla Sardegna, 28 da Paesi esteri).

