Regione Campania – Lieve aumento dei contagi rispetto al bollettino dei giorni scorsi. Su 4.359 tamponi effettuati il numero dei positivi registrati oggi è di 188. Di essi 80 sono casi di rientro (51 dalla Sardegna, 29 da Paesi esteri).

