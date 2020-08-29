Regione Campania – Lieve aumento dei contagi rispetto al bollettino dei giorni scorsi. Su 4.359 tamponi effettuati il numero dei positivi registrati oggi è di 188. Di essi 80 sono casi di rientro (51 dalla Sardegna, 29 da Paesi esteri).
Regione Campania, ancora aumento dei contagi
